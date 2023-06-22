Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont decreased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 891 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $265,043,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 110,226.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500,438 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $256,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,078 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,160,766 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $369,642,000 after purchasing an additional 521,934 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,026,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $346,658,000 after purchasing an additional 464,655 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $49,436,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $161.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.34 and a 52-week high of $189.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $154.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.58.

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 31.75% and a net margin of 21.11%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $157.45 per share, with a total value of $66,129.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,988.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 29,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.95, for a total transaction of $4,719,061.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 227,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,904,194.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $157.45 per share, for a total transaction of $66,129.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,988.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Keysight Technologies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.75.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.