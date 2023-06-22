Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 250 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 29,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 24,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 48,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 876,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,868,000 after purchasing an additional 86,126 shares in the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.2 %

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $163.87 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.68. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $150.11 and a fifty-two week high of $183.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The firm had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 99.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on JNJ. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.57.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.