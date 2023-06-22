Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co cut its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Humana were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Humana by 1,257.1% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 95 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of HUM stock opened at $452.77 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $507.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $504.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $56.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $435.00 and a 1 year high of $571.30.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.25 by $0.13. Humana had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $26.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 28.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Humana from $625.00 to $576.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on Humana from $620.00 to $585.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Humana from $562.00 to $568.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Humana in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Securities decreased their price target on Humana from $640.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $600.56.

Insider Transactions at Humana

In related news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total transaction of $2,187,219.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,806.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.