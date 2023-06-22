HBW Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 694 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $217.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $221.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $208.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.37.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

