Fulton Bank N.A. Increases Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,158 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 11,817 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2.7% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 31,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 18,519 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,247 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 4,033 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. 53.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. TheStreet raised Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.80 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.78.

Ford Motor Price Performance

F stock opened at $14.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $56.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.54. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $16.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.46.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $39.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 84.51%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

