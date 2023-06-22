Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP lessened its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,481 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Snider Financial Group grew its position in Ford Motor by 100,345.2% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after buying an additional 219,586,336 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $419,237,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 81,406.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,201,290 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $351,241,000 after buying an additional 30,164,236 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Ford Motor by 861.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,534,381 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $87,625,000 after buying an additional 6,750,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,541,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of F opened at $14.02 on Thursday. Ford Motor has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $16.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.46. The stock has a market cap of $56.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $39.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.42 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on F shares. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.80 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.78.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

