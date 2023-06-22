Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,631 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 175,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,202,000 after buying an additional 9,175 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 34,768 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after buying an additional 8,920 shares during the period. Crocodile Capital Partners GmbH increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Crocodile Capital Partners GmbH now owns 101,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,141,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 36,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.70.

XOM stock opened at $103.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $419.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.67. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $80.69 and a 52 week high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

See Also

