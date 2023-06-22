Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,524 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $18,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.9% during the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 7,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 20.1% during the first quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.5% during the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 175,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,202,000 after purchasing an additional 9,175 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 34.5% during the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 34,768 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 8,920 shares during the period. Finally, Crocodile Capital Partners GmbH lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the first quarter. Crocodile Capital Partners GmbH now owns 101,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM opened at $103.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $80.69 and a twelve month high of $119.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

