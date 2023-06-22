Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Purchased by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 639,483 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 78,588 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $7,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Energy Transfer stock opened at $12.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.68 and a 200-day moving average of $12.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $40.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.72. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $9.15 and a 1-year high of $13.67.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.49 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.308 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.65%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.79%.

In other news, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $124,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,303,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,196,973.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.49 per share, for a total transaction of $12,490,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 60,078,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,380,177.73. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $124,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,303,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,196,973.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 1,510,000 shares of company stock worth $18,749,300. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

ET has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.43.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

