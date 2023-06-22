Empowered Funds LLC Acquires 1,919 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 46.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,048 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 375,771 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,018,000 after purchasing an additional 6,741 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 647,077 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $60,301,000 after acquiring an additional 9,424 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,665 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 34,429 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.26.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $68.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.63. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $66.34 and a 12-month high of $107.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

In other CVS Health news, CEO Karen S. Lynch acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at $30,089,592. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

