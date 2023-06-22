Empirical Finance LLC Makes New Investment in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,699 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 311.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 847 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,339 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 163.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. 99.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.13.

In other news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,200 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total value of $261,454.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,517.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XRAY opened at $38.97 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.41. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.48 and a 52-week high of $43.24. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.93.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 8.65% and a negative net margin of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $978.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

