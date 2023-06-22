Diversified Trust Co Grows Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 75.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,597,000 after acquiring an additional 635,416 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,186,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,001,107,000 after purchasing an additional 382,946 shares during the period. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 921,977 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $762,331,000 after purchasing an additional 269,142 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 724,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $611,694,000 after purchasing an additional 12,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $470,900,000 after buying an additional 386,822 shares during the last quarter. 85.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $935.50, for a total value of $514,525.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,606,709. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.55, for a total value of $4,627,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 56,757 shares in the company, valued at $52,531,441.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $935.50, for a total transaction of $514,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,606,709. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,183 shares of company stock valued at $42,243,407. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $937.93 on Thursday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $591.76 and a 12-month high of $964.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $920.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $860.28.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.00 by $0.28. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 176.66%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $921.00 to $992.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $925.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $893.00 to $916.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $815.00 to $868.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $933.38.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

