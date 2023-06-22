CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP cut its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,466 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 375,771 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,018,000 after purchasing an additional 6,741 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 647,077 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $60,301,000 after purchasing an additional 9,424 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,665 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in CVS Health by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 34,429 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVS. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.26.

In other news, CEO Karen S. Lynch bought 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at $30,089,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $68.77 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.57 and a 200-day moving average of $80.82. The company has a market capitalization of $88.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $66.34 and a one year high of $107.26.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

