Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) by 325.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 341,657 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 261,355 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.71% of Cogent Communications worth $19,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCOI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $39,772,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,706,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,211,000 after purchasing an additional 210,120 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 456,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,049,000 after purchasing an additional 184,065 shares in the last quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,660,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,390,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,506,000 after purchasing an additional 149,238 shares in the last quarter. 84.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.38, for a total value of $2,288,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,023,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,454,801.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.38, for a total value of $2,288,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,023,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,454,801.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $649,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,108,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,831 shares of company stock worth $4,936,907. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cogent Communications Stock Down 0.7 %

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cogent Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cogent Communications from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America raised Cogent Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cogent Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

CCOI stock opened at $65.23 on Thursday. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.75 and a 52-week high of $75.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 296.51 and a beta of 0.44.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 1.68%. The company had revenue of $116.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Cogent Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is 1,700.08%.

Cogent Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.