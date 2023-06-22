Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 658 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Nucor by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Nucor by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Nucor by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 124,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,532,000 after acquiring an additional 5,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at about $318,000. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Nucor stock opened at $151.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $143.95 and its 200 day moving average is $150.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $38.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.56. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $100.13 and a one year high of $182.68.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.87 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 16.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 16.97 EPS for the current year.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 11th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.00%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NUE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.88.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

