Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 293 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,273,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,110,000 after purchasing an additional 68,398 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,098,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $305,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,286 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,055,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,338 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Global Payments by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,676,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,038 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,300,000. Institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $99.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.27 and a 12 month high of $136.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a PE ratio of -212.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.79.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.09. Global Payments had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -212.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $156.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.75.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

