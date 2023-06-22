Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 128 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Entergy by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the first quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the first quarter worth $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 1,618.8% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 86.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ETR shares. Bank of America cut their price target on Entergy from $119.00 to $107.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. TheStreet raised Entergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Entergy from $128.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Entergy in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.08.

Entergy Stock Up 1.1 %

ETR opened at $100.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $94.94 and a 12 month high of $122.46.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 8.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.82%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

