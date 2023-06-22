Beacon Wealthcare LLC Boosts Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Beacon Wealthcare LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,254 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 0.2% of Beacon Wealthcare LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Beacon Wealthcare LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 71.4% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $333.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $351.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $315.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.14.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Microsoft from $307.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Microsoft from $315.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Microsoft from $340.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.23.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total transaction of $1,550,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 110,206 shares in the company, valued at $34,169,370.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

