B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,829 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $6,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000.

BATS:USMV opened at $73.34 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The company has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.53.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

