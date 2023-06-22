B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 53,395 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 45.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 53,395 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $6,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $108.02 on Thursday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.63 and a 12-month high of $118.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.47.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

