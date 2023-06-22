B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 42,248 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 222,997 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 42,248 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $7,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 1,001.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 101,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 91,851 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 98,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 29,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $319,000. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $440,848.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 248,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,615,694.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Williams Companies Price Performance

NYSE WMB opened at $30.82 on Thursday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.80 and a 52 week high of $35.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.79.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 84.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WMB shares. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Truist Financial lowered Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Williams Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.42.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

