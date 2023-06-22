B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,348 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 6,725 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $7,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AEM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,067,317 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $922,721,000 after buying an additional 7,399,467 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at about $285,370,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 726.4% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,341,610 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $172,857,000 after buying an additional 2,937,253 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,625,625 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $656,406,000 after buying an additional 2,241,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,058,188 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,146,794,000 after buying an additional 1,729,461 shares in the last quarter. 55.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AEM. Scotiabank began coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.63.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

NYSE:AEM opened at $49.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $36.69 and a 1 year high of $61.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.74. The company has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 0.81.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The mining company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 40.12%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.50%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

