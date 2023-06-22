B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 792 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $7,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rebalance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX opened at $99.07 on Thursday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $80.27 and a 1 year high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $144.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.70 and a 200-day moving average of $98.42.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.93%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

