B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,384 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $8,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 117,180.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,795,180,000 after purchasing an additional 32,794,236 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 507.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,389,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,424,601,000 after buying an additional 2,831,381 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $619,226,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,930,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth approximately $271,175,000. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Price Performance

LRCX opened at $605.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $564.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $509.25. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $299.59 and a 12-month high of $644.60. The firm has a market cap of $81.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.53 by $0.46. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $461,723.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,274,893.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Lam Research from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $530.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Lam Research from $525.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Lam Research from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $505.00.

Lam Research Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

