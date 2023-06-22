B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,093 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.11% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $6,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SGOV opened at $100.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.32. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $99.96 and a 52-week high of $100.61.

