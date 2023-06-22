B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $7.90 Million Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,522 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $7,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 8,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Veery Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 16,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 35,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV opened at $75.51 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $71.40 and a 52-week high of $80.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.89.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

