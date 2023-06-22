B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $7.77 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,640 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $7,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 81.8% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 30,577 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,065.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 16,821 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 134.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 42,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 102.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,866 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $50.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $51.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.41.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.