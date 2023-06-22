B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $7.66 Million Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,474 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $7,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 168.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 823,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,739,000 after purchasing an additional 516,009 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 15.9% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,363.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 173,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,365,000 after acquiring an additional 161,562 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 31.0% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $331,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SCHO stock opened at $48.17 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.46. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $47.78 and a 52 week high of $49.40.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

