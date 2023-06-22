B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $7.53 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,223 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 11,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,482,000 after purchasing an additional 35,076 shares in the last quarter. Financial Alternatives Inc acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $276,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,663,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,196,000 after purchasing an additional 158,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,799.1% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,669,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $72.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.84 and a 200-day moving average of $70.54. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.61 and a 12 month high of $74.05.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

