B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $7.02 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,149 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.17% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $7,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.

BLV stock opened at $75.03 on Thursday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.44 and a fifty-two week high of $83.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.39.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

