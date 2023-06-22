B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $6.89 Million Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,082 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $6,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK opened at $297.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.73 billion, a PE ratio of 43.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $188.84 and a 52-week high of $306.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $287.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.67%.

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,562. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SYK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Stryker from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Stryker from $287.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $288.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $302.00.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

