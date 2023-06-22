B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 437.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,840 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $7,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 195,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,375,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 114.2% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 258.8% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 29,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,432,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MBB opened at $93.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.09. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $88.00 and a 12-month high of $100.61.

iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.2693 dividend. This represents a $3.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

