B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 2,998 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,433 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $8,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,200,241 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,472,845,000 after purchasing an additional 670,698 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after acquiring an additional 16,041,103 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,684,704 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,840,881,000 after acquiring an additional 250,697 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,321,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,585,234,000 after purchasing an additional 872,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 6.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,139,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $501,165,000 after purchasing an additional 263,999 shares during the last quarter. 60.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Stock Performance

BA stock opened at $212.08 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $207.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.72. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $120.99 and a one year high of $223.91. The company has a market capitalization of $127.59 billion, a PE ratio of -30.65 and a beta of 1.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.75) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, February 24th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Northcoast Research downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.60.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

