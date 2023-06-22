B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 1,398 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $6,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA DIA opened at $339.43 on Thursday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $286.62 and a 1-year high of $348.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $336.30 and a 200-day moving average of $334.20.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

