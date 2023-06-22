B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 323,187 Shares of SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Get Rating) by 91.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 676,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 323,187 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of SRH Total Return Fund worth $8,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $933,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $1,190,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SRH Total Return Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $871,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SRH Total Return Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $746,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in SRH Total Return Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 14.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STEW opened at $13.10 on Thursday. SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $10.65 and a one year high of $13.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%.

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Boulder Investment Advisers, LLC It is co-managed by Stewart West Indies Trading Co Ltd. and Rocky Mountain Advisers, Llc. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

