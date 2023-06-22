AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Purchased by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 3.1% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 0.4% in the third quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 16.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

NASDAQ AZN opened at $73.38 on Thursday. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $52.65 and a fifty-two week high of $76.56. The stock has a market cap of $227.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.92 and a 200-day moving average of $69.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $10.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. As a group, analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

