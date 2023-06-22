AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Stock Position Trimmed by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 520,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,641 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.90% of AdvanSix worth $19,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASIX. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AdvanSix during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,153,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 1,257.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 548,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,872,000 after purchasing an additional 508,531 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 967,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,068,000 after purchasing an additional 237,798 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 434,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,529,000 after purchasing an additional 129,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

AdvanSix Stock Performance

Shares of ASIX opened at $35.52 on Thursday. AdvanSix Inc. has a one year low of $30.69 and a one year high of $44.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.52. The stock has a market cap of $979.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

AdvanSix Dividend Announcement

AdvanSix ( NYSE:ASIX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.29. AdvanSix had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $400.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.23 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that AdvanSix Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AdvanSix in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of AdvanSix from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $35,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,744 shares in the company, valued at $1,254,256.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AdvanSix news, SVP Achilles B. Kintiroglou sold 3,335 shares of AdvanSix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $117,625.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,269 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,207.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of AdvanSix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $35,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,254,256.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,335 shares of company stock worth $228,425. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AdvanSix

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

See Also

