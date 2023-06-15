Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Trims Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,595 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 779 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Intel in the third quarter valued at $896,000. Pacific Sage Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $466,000. Applied Capital LLC FL purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $469,000. First Citizens Financial Corp purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Intel by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 296,833 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,845,000 after purchasing an additional 84,691 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

Intel stock opened at $35.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $148.40 billion, a PE ratio of -52.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.87. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $40.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $25.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,638.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

