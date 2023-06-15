Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 749 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. TD Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its stake in Waste Management by 387.9% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Management Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:WM opened at $162.42 on Thursday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.89 and a 12-month high of $175.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.25.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.23% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WM has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Waste Management from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.64.

Waste Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

See Also

