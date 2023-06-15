Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,700 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up 0.6% of Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 805.9% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney Trading Down 1.5 %

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Macquarie cut Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $125.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.36.

DIS opened at $92.45 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $84.07 and a 52 week high of $126.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.23. The firm has a market cap of $168.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

