Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Raises Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 604.0% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $183.17 on Thursday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.11 and a 1 year high of $196.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $187.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.74.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.53%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.25.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

