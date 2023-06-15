Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Purchases 809 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,664 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 0.6% of Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 14,192 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,000,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in Visa by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 12,485 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,594,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $459,000. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $518,000. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total value of $12,591,652.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,203,038.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total transaction of $1,746,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 154,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,060,850.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total value of $12,591,652.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,203,038.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,277 shares of company stock valued at $27,018,374 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE V opened at $223.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $235.57.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.08.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

