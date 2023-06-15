Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan accounts for 0.5% of Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.
Kinder Morgan Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of KMI opened at $16.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.57. The stock has a market cap of $37.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.44.
Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.2825 dividend. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 100.00%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.56.
About Kinder Morgan
Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kinder Morgan (KMI)
- Game-Changing News For AMD And Its Shareholders
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Can Chegg’s AI Pivot Save It From Disruption?
- Best Investment Strategy in 2023: Determine the Right One for You
- Enovix: A Rising Power in the Lithium-Ion Industry
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.