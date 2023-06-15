Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan accounts for 0.5% of Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of KMI opened at $16.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.57. The stock has a market cap of $37.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.2825 dividend. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.56.

About Kinder Morgan

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.