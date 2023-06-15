Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Has $3.75 Million Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lowered its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,229 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,625 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for 0.9% of Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 227.8% during the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other news, CEO Karen S. Lynch acquired 14,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Trading Down 7.8 %

NYSE:CVS opened at $66.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.37 and a 200-day moving average of $81.97. The company has a market cap of $85.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.63. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $66.34 and a one year high of $107.26.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.20.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

