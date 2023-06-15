Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Has $16.25 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,746 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 3.7% of Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $16,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 71.4% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.87, for a total value of $1,584,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 89,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,305,363.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Microsoft Price Performance

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. Citigroup increased their price target on Microsoft from $332.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Microsoft from $337.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. BNP Paribas downgraded Microsoft from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Microsoft from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.74.

Microsoft stock opened at $337.34 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $309.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.94. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $339.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.47%.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.