Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Cuts Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 0.6% of Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 386,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,263,000 after buying an additional 26,370 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 21,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $4,770,000. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $1,033,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.57.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $161.56 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $150.11 and a 12-month high of $183.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $160.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.58%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Featured Articles

