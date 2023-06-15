Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Southern by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 25,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $774,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $789,000. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $435,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Southern by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 652,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,626,000 after buying an additional 18,559 shares in the last quarter. 61.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $70.48 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.46. The stock has a market cap of $76.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69. The Southern Company has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $80.57.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Southern had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.32%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Southern in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.07.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $3,758,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 847,592 shares in the company, valued at $63,705,014.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 9,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $712,109.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,008.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $3,758,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,592 shares in the company, valued at $63,705,014.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 205,678 shares of company stock worth $14,888,271 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

