Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Sells 30,473 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 311,453 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 30,473 shares during the period. Blackstone accounts for approximately 1.4% of Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $11,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Blackstone by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 723 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its position in Blackstone by 5.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,164,639 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $98,365,000 after buying an additional 60,224 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in Blackstone by 132.5% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 2,812 shares during the period. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Blackstone by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 163,612 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,053,000 after buying an additional 9,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso bought 57,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $299,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 21,071,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,623,406.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso purchased 57,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $299,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,071,125 shares in the company, valued at $110,623,406.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 10,869,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $15,000,001.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,727,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,123,558.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 11,022,343 shares of company stock valued at $19,118,535 and sold 430,100 shares valued at $17,880,183. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Down 0.4 %

BX opened at $90.29 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $63.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.11, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.50. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $71.72 and a one year high of $110.89.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 400.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on BX shares. Citigroup started coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Blackstone from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Blackstone from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Blackstone from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.70.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

