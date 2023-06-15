Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Sells 2,950 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,131 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 103,371.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,448,877,000 after buying an additional 15,532,533 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $1,425,416,000. Edmp Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 9,117.8% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,582,251 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $49,171,000 after buying an additional 4,532,540 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,128,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $262,167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Karen S. Lynch purchased 14,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,089,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $66.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $85.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $66.34 and a 12 month high of $107.26.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.20.

About CVS Health

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Featured Stories

