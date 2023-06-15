Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth $24,166,000. M. Kraus & Co lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 139,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the third quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 42,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 141,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,796,000 after purchasing an additional 6,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $643,000. 76.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.67.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NEE opened at $73.40 on Thursday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.64 and a 1-year high of $91.35. The stock has a market cap of $148.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.65%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

